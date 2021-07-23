Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. Makes New Investment in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA)

Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,738,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,471,000. Liberty Media Acquisition accounts for about 0.7% of Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Liberty Media Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,011,000. 19.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Media Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LMACA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. 4,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,330. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.19.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.