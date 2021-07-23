Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Receives $22.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOPMF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NOPMF traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,707. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.70.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

