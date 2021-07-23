Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) Director Purchases C$19,000.00 in Stock

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) Director Mitchell Demeter acquired 47,500 shares of Neptune Digital Assets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$40,052.40.

CVE:NDA opened at C$0.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.58. Neptune Digital Assets Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.25 and a 52-week high of C$2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 22.04. The firm has a market cap of C$61.83 million and a P/E ratio of 12.07.

Get Neptune Digital Assets alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright set a C$1.00 price objective on Neptune Digital Assets and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. stakes various digital currencies and invests in blockchain technologies in Canada. It invests in Bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.