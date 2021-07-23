Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) Director Purchases C$19,000.00 in Stock

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) Director Mitchell Demeter acquired 47,500 shares of Neptune Digital Assets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$40,052.40.

CVE:NDA opened at C$0.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.58. Neptune Digital Assets Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.25 and a 52-week high of C$2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 22.04. The firm has a market cap of C$61.83 million and a P/E ratio of 12.07.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a C$1.00 price objective on Neptune Digital Assets and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

About Neptune Digital Assets

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. stakes various digital currencies and invests in blockchain technologies in Canada. It invests in Bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

