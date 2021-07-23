NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Trading Down 5.8%

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $105.12 and last traded at $106.05. Approximately 31,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,769,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.55.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.96.

Get NetEase alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.96. The company has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $32.17 EPS. NetEase’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 43.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in NetEase by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,311,000 after acquiring an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,180,000 after buying an additional 53,081 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $957,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 111,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,466,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.