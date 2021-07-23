Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $580.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $560.00 to $580.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Argus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $511.77 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $226.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $511.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Netflix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in Netflix by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

