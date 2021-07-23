NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Announces Earnings Results

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Shares of NETGEAR stock traded down $3.53 on Thursday, reaching $33.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,989,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,686. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.81. NETGEAR has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTGR shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

In related news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $28,600.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $981,723.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,824.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,006. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

