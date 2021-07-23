Neural Protocol Price Up 6.5% Over Last Week (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Neural Protocol has a total market cap of $82,838.52 and $23.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neural Protocol has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Neural Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neural Protocol Coin Profile

Neural Protocol is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. The official website for Neural Protocol is www.nrp.world . Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Neural Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neural Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neural Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

