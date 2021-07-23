Neutrino Dollar 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.92 or 0.00302736 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000496 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

