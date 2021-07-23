NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Raises Dividend to GBX 110 Per Share

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $57.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:NXT opened at GBX 8,190 ($107.00) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £10.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. NEXT has a 1-year low of GBX 5,028 ($65.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,404 ($109.80). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,961.02.

In related news, insider Richard Papp sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,348 ($109.07), for a total transaction of £784,712 ($1,025,231.25).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NXT shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of NEXT to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($113.67) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NEXT from GBX 7,135 ($93.22) to GBX 7,700 ($100.60) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NEXT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 7,131.25 ($93.17).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

