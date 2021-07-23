NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share.

NEE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.10. 101,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,648,712. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NextEra Energy stock. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 303.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

