NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.72. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.540 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.43.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $77.02. The company had a trading volume of 270,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,648,712. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.03. The stock has a market cap of $151.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NextEra Energy stock. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 303.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

