NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.550-$2.750 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.43.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $76.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $149.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NextEra Energy stock. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 303.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

