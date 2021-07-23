NFI Group Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for NFI Group in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NFI Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Saturday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NFI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.67.

Shares of TSE:NFI opened at C$28.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.06. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$14.40 and a 12-month high of C$32.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$26.78.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$727.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$683.34 million.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.