NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

NFI Group (TSE:NFI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by CIBC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$34.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on NFI Group to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.67.

Shares of TSE:NFI traded down C$1.30 on Friday, hitting C$27.06. 83,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,189. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$14.40 and a 52 week high of C$32.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.09.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$727.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$683.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 1.2768673 EPS for the current year.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

