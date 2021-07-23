NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

NGM has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.89.

NGM opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,995,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,227,000 after acquiring an additional 413,843 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,031,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,554,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,365,000 after acquiring an additional 238,964 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

