Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Market Cap Reaches $6.13 Million

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a total market cap of $6.13 million and approximately $110,654.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Niftyx Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00049825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $289.79 or 0.00885915 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

Niftyx Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niftyx Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niftyx Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.