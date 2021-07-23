Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Nine Dragons Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. raised Nine Dragons Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDGPF opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.19.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

