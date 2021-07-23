Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.92.

NIU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIU traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,291. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $53.38.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.48 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Niu Technologies by 109.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,862,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,264,000 after buying an additional 974,939 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Niu Technologies by 287.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 696,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,530,000 after buying an additional 516,902 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the first quarter valued at $12,161,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the first quarter valued at $11,365,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Niu Technologies by 2,474.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 295,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after buying an additional 283,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

