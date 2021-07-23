Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.92.
NIU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ:NIU traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,291. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $53.38.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Niu Technologies by 109.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,862,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,264,000 after buying an additional 974,939 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Niu Technologies by 287.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 696,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,530,000 after buying an additional 516,902 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the first quarter valued at $12,161,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the first quarter valued at $11,365,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Niu Technologies by 2,474.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 295,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after buying an additional 283,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.
About Niu Technologies
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.
