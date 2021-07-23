NLS Pharmaceutics AG’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 28th (NASDAQ:NLSP)

NLS Pharmaceutics’ (NASDAQ:NLSP) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 28th. NLS Pharmaceutics had issued 4,819,277 shares in its public offering on January 29th. The total size of the offering was $20,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.15. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NLS Pharmaceutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NLSP opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24. NLS Pharmaceutics has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 million and a P/E ratio of -7.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC owned 0.58% of NLS Pharmaceutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

