NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.33.

In related news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at $636,384.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,999 shares of company stock worth $2,784,193. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $199.03 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.32 and a fifty-two week high of $204.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.80.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

