NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Invests $3.75 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 23,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $157.08 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.22 and a 1 year high of $174.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.41.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

