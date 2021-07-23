NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNP. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,219,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 805.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.71 to $61.98 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC raised China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. China Petroleum & Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.49.

Shares of NYSE:SNP opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $58.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.89.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $88.99 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

China Petroleum & Chemical Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

