NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNP. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,219,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,053,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 805.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNP stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.71. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $88.99 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNP. HSBC upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.71 to $61.98 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. China Petroleum & Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.49.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

