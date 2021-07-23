NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 103,457 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lowered its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 77.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,457 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.86.

NYSE HCA opened at $246.79 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.38 and a 52-week high of $254.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $81.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.47.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $2,463,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,020,866.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 72,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $14,558,073.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,977,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 305,141 shares of company stock worth $61,311,465. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

