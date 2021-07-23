NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 2,688 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 5.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.5% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,321,000 after acquiring an additional 59,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV opened at $117.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $118.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.00.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

