Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) Director David Charles Laing Sells 24,000 Shares

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) Director David Charles Laing sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 619,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$348,203.25.

Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at C$0.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.63. The company has a market cap of C$282.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$3.18.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

