Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,035 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 1,680.8% in the 1st quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,274 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $7,993,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 347,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 229,096 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $3,046,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $1,411,000. Institutional investors own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $1,132,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $482,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,271,856. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SUMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.99.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

