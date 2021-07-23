Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,374 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $23.68 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The company has a market cap of $399.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $54.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

In related news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

