Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Northern Trust stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.83. 637,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,327. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.07.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $1,807,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $788,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,528 shares of company stock valued at $16,008,516 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

