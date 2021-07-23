Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK)

Equities researchers at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the software maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

MITK opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $838.18 million, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 16.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Mitek Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

