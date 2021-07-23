Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) PT Raised to $419.00 at Seaport Global Securities

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target increased by Seaport Global Securities from $398.00 to $419.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Seaport Global Securities currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NOC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an underweight rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $400.45.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $359.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.74. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $379.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 27,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

