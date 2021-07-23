NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

NWE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.60.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $61.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern has a one year low of $47.43 and a one year high of $70.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $232,564.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,122 shares of company stock worth $727,034. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern by 24.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,531,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

