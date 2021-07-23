Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $9.75 million and $1.83 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00049670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.78 or 0.00861855 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,181,865,278 coins. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

