Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 309,490 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 96.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 629,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 309,490 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $23,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Olin by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Olin by 701.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

In other Olin news, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $675,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,081.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $3,379,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $43.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.32. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

OLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.