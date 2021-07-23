Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,069 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $23,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Flowserve by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Flowserve by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after acquiring an additional 288,217 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Flowserve by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 27,184 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $1,851,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 307,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

FLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

NYSE FLS opened at $41.28 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.78.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Flowserve’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.