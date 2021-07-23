Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 558,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,181 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $22,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

NYSE HOG opened at $40.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

