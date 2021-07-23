Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.94% of Kforce worth $22,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Kforce by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Kforce by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 590,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,645,000 after buying an additional 184,269 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kforce by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

In other news, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $166,628.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $381,103. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFRC opened at $58.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.61.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

