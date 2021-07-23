Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $23.63 Million Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Lancaster Colony worth $23,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 83.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the first quarter worth $106,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 13.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 32.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

LANC opened at $193.58 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $156.14 and a 1-year high of $201.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.93.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.85%.

LANC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

