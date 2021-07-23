Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $24.39 Million Stock Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 453,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,037 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $24,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,550,000 after purchasing an additional 67,942 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 2.4% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,201,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,091,000 after buying an additional 75,615 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 2.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,981,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,273,000 after buying an additional 81,358 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 17.6% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,513,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,330,000 after buying an additional 226,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,489,000 after buying an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.61. frontdoor, inc. has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.52.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

