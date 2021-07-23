Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,068 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Q2 worth $22,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Q2 by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 55.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE QTWO opened at $104.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.05. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $83.97 and a one year high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on QTWO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $2,087,406.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,161 shares in the company, valued at $24,138,246.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $1,380,226.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,943. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

