NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $78.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $378.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.13. NVE has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $81.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.82.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 53.75%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in NVE by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,966,000 after buying an additional 173,436 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NVE in the 1st quarter worth $4,304,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NVE by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 25,567 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVE by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVE by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

