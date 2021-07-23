Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Purchases £100,107.50 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite purchased 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,741 ($22.75) per share, with a total value of £100,107.50 ($130,791.09).

Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 1,849.50 ($24.16) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,917.69. Ocado Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,719.50 ($22.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The company has a market capitalization of £13.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on OCDO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 2,390 ($31.23) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,636.82 ($34.45).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

