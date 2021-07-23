OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OCANF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded OceanaGold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on OceanaGold from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on OceanaGold from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded OceanaGold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.04.

Shares of OCANF stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.01. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.99.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

