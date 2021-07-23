Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ocuphire Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

OCUP stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.75. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.37. As a group, analysts predict that Ocuphire Pharma will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

