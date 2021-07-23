Oikos Trading 16.9% Lower This Week (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Oikos has a market capitalization of $665,593.25 and approximately $2,898.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00039667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00104707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00142384 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,531.08 or 0.99926588 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 181,593,659 coins and its circulating supply is 161,299,993 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

