Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Price Up 3.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)’s share price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $310.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Okta traded as high as $258.77 and last traded at $257.70. 28,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,226,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.71.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $3,214,525.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,096.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,400 shares of company stock valued at $34,074,440. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,427,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 51.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

