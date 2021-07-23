Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.24.

Shares of ODFL opened at $255.34 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $276.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.52.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

