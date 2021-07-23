Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%.

Shares of NYSE ORI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.44. 19,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50. Old Republic International has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

In related news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,046.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,293.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $46,153. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Old Republic International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

