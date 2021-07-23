Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%.
Shares of NYSE ORI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.44. 19,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50. Old Republic International has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Old Republic International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.
Old Republic International Company Profile
Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.
