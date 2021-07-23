Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) PT Raised to $43.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OHI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.92.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.81. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 1,255 shares of company stock worth $45,884 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

