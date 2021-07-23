Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) PT Raised to $43.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OHI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.92.
Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.81. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.00.
In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 1,255 shares of company stock worth $45,884 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
