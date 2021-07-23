Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to announce earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omnicell’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Omnicell reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.75.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $151.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,052. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.65, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.07. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $154.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Omnicell by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

